Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Scott & Selber Inc.

Scott & Selber Inc. decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,661 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 117 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.0% of Scott & Selber Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Scott & Selber Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 549.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Key Bridge Compliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the third quarter worth about $241,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Visa by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,102 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $713,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Visa by 2.8% during the third quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,965 shares of company stock valued at $5,256,352 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $274.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $503.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $279.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $263.90. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.14 and a 1 year high of $290.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.94%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

