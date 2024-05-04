First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 947,484 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $900,186,000 after acquiring an additional 66,629 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 888,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $807,168,000 after purchasing an additional 31,487 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,547 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $621,249,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 89,319.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 653,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $621,025,000 after buying an additional 652,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 302,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $275,035,000 after buying an additional 38,762 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,200.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.63, for a total transaction of $447,649.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,200.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,968 shares of company stock valued at $27,269,333. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,110.07.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,012.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,094.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,018.16. The company has a market capitalization of $59.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.71, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.90. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $860.10 and a 52 week high of $1,169.11.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 145.86%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

