Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $16.53

Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.53 and last traded at $16.62, with a volume of 225826 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYCR. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Paycor HCM in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $27.00) on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Friday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.35.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYCR

Paycor HCM Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.05.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $159.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.49 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 13.82% and a positive return on equity of 1.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $27,596.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,184. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alice L. Geene sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $29,001.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,978,414.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Paycor HCM

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 48.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 3.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 42,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1.0% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycor HCM by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.