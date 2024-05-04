Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Sold by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,703 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $957,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDS. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,320,000 after buying an additional 457,710 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 6.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,234,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,118,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,040,000 after purchasing an additional 104,176 shares in the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 547,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,763,000 after purchasing an additional 7,822 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,475,000 after purchasing an additional 137,885 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

WDS opened at $17.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.36. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 1 year low of $17.37 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th.

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

