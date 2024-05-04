L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 47.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LHX. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,374,000 after purchasing an additional 30,358 shares in the last quarter. Berry Wealth Group LP purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $354,000. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LHX opened at $212.24 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.25 and a 12-month high of $218.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 75.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on LHX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $231.33.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Swanson acquired 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.35 per share, for a total transaction of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock valued at $10,261,360. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

