Summit Financial LLC Takes Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 522.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.35 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $22.88 and a 12-month high of $26.37. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

