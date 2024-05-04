PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Shares Up 8.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) shot up 8.2% on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $102.35 and last traded at $101.23. 56,742 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 272,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.54.

The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.53. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $329.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PJT has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price target (down from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total transaction of $1,045,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 73,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,678,368.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.58, for a total value of $1,045,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,678,368.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Adam Travin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $466,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,636.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,875,672 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PJT. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PJT Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PJT Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.42 and a beta of 0.67.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Further Reading

