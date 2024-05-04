TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) Shares Acquired by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 139.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Motco boosted its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. Motco now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at TotalEnergies

In related news, Director Se Totalenergies purchased 196,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on TTE. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TotalEnergies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.75.

TotalEnergies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.38. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $54.94 and a 52 week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $168.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.70.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.27). TotalEnergies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The business had revenue of $54.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

