Benjamin Edwards Inc. Sells 1,399 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. reduced its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,399 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter worth $1,395,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,924,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,108,000 after buying an additional 199,449 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,558,000 after buying an additional 17,362 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 157,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Helios Capital Management PTE. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,804,000. 91.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total value of $7,138,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 557,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,209,208.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, CFO Matthew Calderone sold 1,500 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.51, for a total value of $219,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Horacio Rozanski sold 49,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.69, for a total transaction of $7,138,810.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,411 shares in the company, valued at $81,209,208.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAH traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $147.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 797,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,444. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of 47.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.08 and a 200 day moving average of $135.66. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $89.80 and a twelve month high of $150.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

(Free Report)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.