Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.31.

APR.UN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cormark increased their target price on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.20 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Laurentian upgraded shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$12.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Stock Performance

Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Announces Dividend

TSE APR.UN traded down C$0.08 on Wednesday, hitting C$10.01. The stock had a trading volume of 17,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,418. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.42. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a one year low of C$9.71 and a one year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market cap of C$397.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.71.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR

(Get Free Report

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.