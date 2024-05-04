1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com lowered shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.50 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Get 1-800-FLOWERS.COM alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Stock Down 2.4 %

1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock opened at $8.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $574.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.67. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $5.97 and a 52 week high of $11.42.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty retailer reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.73 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Arnold P. Leap sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $27,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,927.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 49.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the third quarter worth approximately $1,564,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM during the first quarter worth $1,432,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 78.2% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300,650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,241,000 after buying an additional 131,900 shares during the last quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 865.9% in the fourth quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 144,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 129,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,105,000. 38.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc provides gifts for various occasions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Consumer Floral & Gifts, Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets, and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements, plants, gifts, personalized products, dipped berries, popcorns, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wines, and gift-quality fruits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1-800-FLOWERS.COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.