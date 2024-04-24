Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Boosts Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 502.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 448.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 101.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in DoorDash in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in DoorDash by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Transactions at DoorDash

In other news, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total transaction of $17,458,308.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $367,115.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 179,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,282 shares of company stock valued at $64,885,042 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on DASH shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on DoorDash from $92.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised DoorDash from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Loop Capital started coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.52.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

DASH traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.76. The company had a trading volume of 3,209,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,584,318. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.93. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.59 and a 1 year high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 8.49% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.