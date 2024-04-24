First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Declares $0.06 Monthly Dividend

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of FAM opened at $6.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200 day moving average of $6.13. First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67.

First Trust/Abrdn Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

