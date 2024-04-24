Duality Advisers LP Buys New Position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the third quarter valued at $307,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the third quarter worth $688,000. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after acquiring an additional 15,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.94.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $136.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.91 and a 200-day moving average of $116.82. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $59.37 and a 12 month high of $141.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.52.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 45.55%. The company’s revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.12) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 9.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Royal Caribbean Cruises news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 11,753 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.01, for a total value of $1,363,465.53. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,537 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,957.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.

