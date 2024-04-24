OLD National Bancorp IN Sells 469 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $118,325,000 after buying an additional 512,732 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,273,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,154,213 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $430,670,000 after purchasing an additional 211,927 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,270,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 515,625 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $103,084,000 after purchasing an additional 152,873 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $225.61 on Wednesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $155.31 and a 1-year high of $264.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 38.94% and a net margin of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.91%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $200.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.29.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

