Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ) Shares Sold by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:DSAQ – Free Report) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 329,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,817 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Direct Selling Acquisition were worth $3,594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Direct Selling Acquisition by 32.2% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 107,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 26,128 shares during the last quarter. 47.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSAQ traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.22. 11,294 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,381. Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $10.48 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96.

Direct Selling Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Plano, Texas.

