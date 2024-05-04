Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Shares Down 0%

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.12 and last traded at $64.42. 1,449,292 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 8,469,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.94.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $57.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.64.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 156,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $10,139,000 after buying an additional 12,349 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,825 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $29,665,000. Cullen Investment Group LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $1,006,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,179 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

See Also

