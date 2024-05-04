Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $15.00 target price on the stock.

VIR has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.63.

Vir Biotechnology Stock Performance

Shares of Vir Biotechnology stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. 1,691,826 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,968. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60. Vir Biotechnology has a 12 month low of $7.61 and a 12 month high of $27.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 0.47.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.51. The business had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 million. Vir Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 677.69% and a negative return on equity of 31.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Vir Biotechnology news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director George A. Scangos sold 17,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.65, for a total transaction of $206,461.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 112,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,316,321.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann M. Hanly sold 12,296 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $123,574.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,354,539. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 152,831 shares of company stock worth $1,525,844. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vir Biotechnology

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIR. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1,975.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 197,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 124.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 412,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 228,634 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Vir Biotechnology by 582.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 162,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 138,387 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,098,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,200,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,950,000 after buying an additional 960,302 shares during the period. 65.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It offers tobevibart + elebsiran for the treatment of chronic hepatitis delta; elebsiran + PEG-IFN-a, tobevibart ± elebsiran ± PEG-IFN-a, and elebsiran+ TLR8+PD-1 for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B; VIR-1388 and Cure mAb combination for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus; VIR-8190 for the treatment of respiratory syncytial virus / human metapneumovirus; VIR-2981 for the treatment of influenza; VIR-1949 for the treatment of pre-cancerous HPV lesions; and VIR07229 and Sotrovimab for the treatment of COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand.

Featured Stories

