Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Trading Down 0.8%

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) traded down 0.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $43.33 and last traded at $43.85. 4,735,075 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 15,821,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.21.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.52 and a 200-day moving average of $50.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 143.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.4% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.9% in the third quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 79,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

