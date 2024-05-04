Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DNB Markets cut Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Shares of LPG stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Dorian LPG has a one year low of $21.07 and a one year high of $49.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.08.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.49 million. Dorian LPG had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 55.02%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Dorian LPG will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dorian LPG

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Dorian LPG in the third quarter worth $794,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dorian LPG in the third quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Dorian LPG during the 3rd quarter worth about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

