FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.11), Zacks reports. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $84.24 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.12) EPS. FARO Technologies updated its Q2 2024 guidance to -0.080-0.120 EPS.

FARO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of FARO opened at $18.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. FARO Technologies has a one year low of $10.30 and a one year high of $24.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.36 and a 200 day moving average of $19.86.

Get FARO Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at FARO Technologies

In other FARO Technologies news, VP Jeffrey D. Sexton sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $30,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,782.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of FARO Technologies in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FARO

FARO Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to position components; FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points for 3D rendering of an object or area; and FARO Mobile Laser Portfolio provides 3D scanning while attached to other mobile devices, such as drones for metrology, reverse engineering, factory automation, building information modeling, public safety, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FARO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FARO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.