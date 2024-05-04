Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) Receives Overweight Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $20.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Udemy in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Udemy from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Udemy from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.90.

NASDAQ UDMY traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $10.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,323,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,696. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.65 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30. Udemy has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.01.

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $189.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.71 million. Udemy had a negative return on equity of 22.29% and a negative net margin of 10.82%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Udemy will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Udemy news, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,617,331.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Udemy news, CEO Gregory Scott Brown sold 10,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $110,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,163,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,843,141.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Venu Venugopal sold 6,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total value of $75,534.42. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 334,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,331.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,981 shares of company stock worth $514,884. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Udemy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Udemy by 18.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Udemy by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Udemy by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Udemy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Udemy, Inc, a learning company, that operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers skill acquisition, development, and validation courses for organizations and individuals, through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in various languages.

