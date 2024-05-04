Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Paycom Software from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $247.25.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.7 %

NYSE:PAYC traded up $4.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $171.29. 1,207,026 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 838,850. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $189.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.47. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software has a one year low of $146.15 and a one year high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $434.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.50 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,994,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 8.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 261,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $68,912,000 after purchasing an additional 21,095 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth about $6,615,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 91,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,840,000 after buying an additional 18,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,028,000. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Analyst Recommendations for Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC)

