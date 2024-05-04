TD Cowen Trims Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Target Price to $6.50

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Free Report) had its target price reduced by TD Cowen from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ULCC. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $8.00 price target (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lifted their price target on Frontier Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group began coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $6.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.28.

Shares of ULCC traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,173,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,146. Frontier Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.19 and a fifty-two week high of $10.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.00 and a beta of 2.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $865.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.21 million. Frontier Group had a positive return on equity of 3.53% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Frontier Group will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Barry Biffle sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.21, for a total value of $104,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,072.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 81.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Group by 632.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 1,705.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Frontier Group during the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, provides low-fare passenger airline services to leisure travelers in the United States and Latin America. The company sells its products through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and contact centers. As of December 31, 2023, it had a fleet of 136 Airbus single-aisle aircrafts.

