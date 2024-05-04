William Blair Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD)

William Blair restated their outperform rating on shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, RTT News reports.

UPLD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Upland Software in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com cut shares of Upland Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.13.

Upland Software stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,311,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,849. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.75. Upland Software has a 12 month low of $1.89 and a 12 month high of $5.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPLD. First Dallas Securities Inc. boosted its position in Upland Software by 1,896.2% during the third quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 1,427,314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,814 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Upland Software by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 693,778 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after purchasing an additional 288,843 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Upland Software during the third quarter worth $1,098,000. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Upland Software in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Upland Software by 13.1% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,680,000 after acquiring an additional 67,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

