Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 314,244 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $43,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $766,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Illumina by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 122,743 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after buying an additional 6,827 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Illumina by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 211,834 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $29,496,000 after buying an additional 60,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ILMN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. OTR Global reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illumina from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Illumina in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.10.

Illumina Price Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $6.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $117.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,987,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,095. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.00 and a 12-month high of $213.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The life sciences company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 2.28% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illumina

In other news, CEO Jacob Thaysen purchased 7,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

