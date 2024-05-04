Humana (NYSE:HUM) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $320.97 and last traded at $320.27. Approximately 363,475 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,977,642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $314.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Humana from $391.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $595.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $342.00 price target (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Humana from $550.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $424.50.

Get Humana alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on HUM

Humana Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $389.56. The firm has a market cap of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Humana

In other Humana news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of Humana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Humana

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 60 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in Humana in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Humana by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 86 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.