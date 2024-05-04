Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ VIA traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Via Renewables has a 1-year low of $5.22 and a 1-year high of $13.31.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 64.71% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIA. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Via Renewables during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Metis Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Via Renewables in the third quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Via Renewables during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

