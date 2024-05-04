Cosmos (ATOM) Price Reaches $8.73 on Top Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. Cosmos has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion and $101.44 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for about $8.73 or 0.00013688 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Cosmos has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cosmos alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00056600 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00010771 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00020908 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00006769 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001071 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (CRYPTO:ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,930,671 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cosmos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cosmos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.