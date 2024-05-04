Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 1,301 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.12% of Ameriprise Financial worth $47,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AMP shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $449.57.

NYSE:AMP traded up $3.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $418.95. The company had a trading volume of 279,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 538,489. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.85 and a 52 week high of $440.67. The firm has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $419.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $383.20.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.10 by $0.29. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. This is a boost from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total value of $721,924.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.00, for a total transaction of $721,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,378. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total transaction of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,326 shares of company stock worth $29,775,593. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

