Cumberland Partners Ltd Has $618,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Cumberland Partners Ltd trimmed its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 650 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $954.00 to $986.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,225.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,115.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other O’Reilly Automotive news, EVP Doug D. Bragg sold 1,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,063.54, for a total transaction of $1,295,391.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,533 shares in the company, valued at $5,884,566.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,028.00, for a total transaction of $5,140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,400,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,968 shares of company stock worth $27,269,333 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,093.86. 239,144 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,332. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $860.10 and a one year high of $1,169.11. The firm has a market cap of $64.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,096.35 and a 200-day moving average of $1,013.79.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 139.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 42.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

