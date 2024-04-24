Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Gap Up to $35.61

Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $37.00. Criteo shares last traded at $36.18, with a volume of 62,254 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRTO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Criteo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Criteo from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Criteo from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.11.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08 and a beta of 0.95.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $316.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.35 million. Criteo had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 2.73%. As a group, analysts forecast that Criteo S.A. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Megan Clarken sold 23,331 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $770,856.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,858 shares in the company, valued at $12,682,668.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ryan Damon sold 7,959 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.69, for a total value of $260,179.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 144,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,725,176.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,607 shares of company stock worth $2,932,315. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 4,239,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,339,000 after buying an additional 1,751,511 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 20.1% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,173,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $92,670,000 after buying an additional 531,546 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Criteo in the third quarter valued at $15,306,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 22.4% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,022,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,847,000 after buying an additional 187,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Criteo by 4.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,153,531 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,853,000 after buying an additional 95,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.27% of the company’s stock.

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

