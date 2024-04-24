Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Purchases 3,039 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 196.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Toyota Motor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 105.6% during the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Toyota Motor by 101.9% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Toyota Motor during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Nomura downgraded shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $231.94. The stock had a trading volume of 99,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,866. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $240.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.06. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12-month low of $133.46 and a 12-month high of $255.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $314.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $3.15. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 14.13%. The firm had revenue of $81.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

