Cetera Trust Company N.A Buys New Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 61 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Humana by 103.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 21,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,866 shares during the period. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HUM. Argus cut Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $342.00 price objective (down previously from $470.00) on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Humana from $413.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita bought 545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,578 shares in the company, valued at $946,358.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $327.84 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 52-week low of $299.23 and a 52-week high of $541.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $329.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $398.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.