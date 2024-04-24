Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Invests $321,000 in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 9,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $433,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of RSPT opened at $32.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.40 and its 200-day moving average is $31.98. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $35.97.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RSPT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RSPT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

