Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Shares of Canoo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOEVGet Free Report) fell 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.09 and last traded at $3.16. 897,163 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 7,512,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.17.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GOEV. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Canoo from $34.50 to $17.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Wedbush began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on Canoo from $20.00 to $18.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Canoo in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.19.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $186.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.23.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOEV. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 114.5% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Canoo by 36.9% in the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 174,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canoo in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Canoo by 20.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 935,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 159,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.23% of the company’s stock.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis that directly houses the critical components for operation of an EV.

