Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,028 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp reduced its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.05% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,651,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,179,000 after purchasing an additional 480,942 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,172,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,504,000 after purchasing an additional 207,606 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 788,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,144,000 after purchasing an additional 11,969 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 716,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,077,000 after purchasing an additional 269,731 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners LLC. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 716,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,419,000 after purchasing an additional 63,899 shares during the period. 93.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WTFC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.33.

NASDAQ:WTFC traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.13. 219,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,225. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.33. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $105.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.61%.

In related news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total value of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 177,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,599,040.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

