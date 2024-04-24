Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Holdings Decreased by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 85,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Equitable were worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 143.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Equitable by 128.3% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,370.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles G.T. Stonehill sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total transaction of $170,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,758 shares in the company, valued at $1,012,367.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nick Lane sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.02, for a total value of $680,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,132 shares in the company, valued at $4,903,370.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 241,907 shares of company stock valued at $8,338,649. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $0.80 on Wednesday, reaching $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,117,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,690. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.89 and a twelve month high of $38.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on EQH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Equitable from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Equitable from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

