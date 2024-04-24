Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Has $3.06 Million Stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lowered its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Assurant were worth $3,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 104.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Assurant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 52.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 839.4% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Assurant alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on AIZ. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Assurant from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Assurant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.20.

Assurant Stock Performance

Shares of Assurant stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.05. 295,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 353,022. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $178.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.69. Assurant, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.77 and a 1-year high of $189.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.88. Assurant had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Assurant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.