Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) PT Raised to $57.00 at B. Riley

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by B. Riley from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCTR. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victory Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.43.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Victory Capital

Victory Capital Trading Up 3.1 %

VCTR stock opened at $48.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.58. Victory Capital has a one year low of $27.73 and a one year high of $49.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.02. Victory Capital had a net margin of 25.96% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Victory Capital will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is a boost from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Victory Capital

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCTR. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 126.8% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,046,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,896,000 after purchasing an additional 585,225 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 426.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 589,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,310,000 after purchasing an additional 477,798 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Victory Capital by 19.2% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,815,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,537,000 after purchasing an additional 292,225 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Victory Capital by 22.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,380,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,040,000 after purchasing an additional 250,600 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Victory Capital by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,213,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after purchasing an additional 219,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

About Victory Capital

(Get Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.