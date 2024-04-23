The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Coverage Initiated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The RMR Group from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. StockNews.com cut The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Shares of The RMR Group stock opened at $22.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.66. The RMR Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $28.82. The firm has a market cap of $724.26 million, a P/E ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.30.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $261.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.18 million. The RMR Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The RMR Group will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from The RMR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMR. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in The RMR Group by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 365,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 71,549 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The RMR Group by 203.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 63,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 42,288 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The RMR Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,184,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in The RMR Group by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 239,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,753,000 after purchasing an additional 39,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The RMR Group by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 79,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides asset management services in the United States. The company offers management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts, three real estate operating companies, and private capital vehicles. It also provides advisory services to publicly traded mortgage real estate investment trust.

