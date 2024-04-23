Synapse Self Reported Market Cap Hits $202.51 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Synapse has a market capitalization of $202.51 million and $7.74 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Synapse has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar. One Synapse token can now be bought for approximately $1.12 or 0.00001694 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse’s genesis date was August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 212,717,660 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. Synapse’s official website is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse is a cross-chain layer ∞ protocol powering frictionless interoperability between blockchains.

By providing decentralized, permissionless transactions between any L1, sidechain, or L2 ecosystem, Synapse powers integral blockchain activities such as asset transfers, swaps, and generalized messaging with cross-chain functionality – and in so doing enables new primitives based on its cross-chain architecture.”

