RWA Wealth Partners LLC Has $9.29 Million Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FTEC. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its position in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 516.7% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $144.55 on Tuesday. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a one year low of $108.86 and a one year high of $159.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.29 and a 200-day moving average of $143.19. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28 and a beta of 1.36.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

