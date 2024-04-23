Origin Bancorp (OBK) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post earnings of $0.61 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). Origin Bancorp had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.20 million. On average, analysts expect Origin Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OBK stock opened at $29.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.29. Origin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $25.59 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a market capitalization of $904.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Origin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

OBK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Origin Bancorp in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Origin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Origin Bancorp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, and retail clients in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction and land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, and residential mortgage loans.

