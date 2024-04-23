Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 1,219 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 112,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,712,000 after purchasing an additional 10,175 shares in the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 126.3% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 6,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,013 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 51,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $43,936.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,753 shares in the company, valued at $845,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $91.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

OMC traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.22. 876,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $99.23.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

About Omnicom Group

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.