Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Earns Outperform Rating from Barrington Research

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Barrington Research in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $211.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on NSIT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $188.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $184.86. 29,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,307. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Insight Enterprises has a 12-month low of $117.99 and a 12-month high of $194.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $172.47.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The software maker reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 20.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 10.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total transaction of $1,853,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,680,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, CAO Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 1,850 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.67, for a total transaction of $337,939.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,436 shares in the company, valued at $810,324.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard E. Allen sold 10,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.34, for a total value of $1,853,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,680,114.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,918 shares of company stock worth $3,888,203 in the last ninety days. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 392 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 182.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 486 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $89,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

