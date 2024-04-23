Hermez Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $21,935.15 (HEZ)

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last week, Hermez Network has traded 1% higher against the dollar. One Hermez Network token can now be bought for approximately $4.12 or 0.00006194 BTC on exchanges. Hermez Network has a total market capitalization of $150.52 million and approximately $21,935.15 worth of Hermez Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hermez Network Token Profile

Hermez Network (CRYPTO:HEZ) is a token. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. Hermez Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,534,435 tokens. Hermez Network’s official Twitter account is @hermez_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hermez Network’s official website is hermez.io. Hermez Network’s official message board is blog.hermez.io.

Buying and Selling Hermez Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Hermez Network (HEZ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Hermez Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 4,700,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hermez Network is 4.13259305 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $25,938.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hermez.io/.”

