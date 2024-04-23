Financial Perspectives Inc Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,223 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,676 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 0.9% of Financial Perspectives Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Perspectives Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $2,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 638.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,596,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 1,380,322 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 42.1% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,153,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,332 shares during the last quarter. American Trust increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 78.8% during the third quarter. American Trust now owns 1,986,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,410,000 after acquiring an additional 875,601 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,514,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,304,000 after acquiring an additional 715,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,154,000.

NYSEARCA DGRO traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $56.54. 1,027,640 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,598,222. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

