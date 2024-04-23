Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Acquires 3,913 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,058 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DGRO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 53.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 150.6% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2,109.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 248,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,371,000 after purchasing an additional 237,197 shares in the last quarter.

DGRO traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,598,222. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63. The company has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $47.19 and a one year high of $58.19.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

