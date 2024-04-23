Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL) Shares Up 7.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXL – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $34.47 and last traded at $34.38. 42,657,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 71,466,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.07.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.80. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.92 and a beta of 5.29.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOXL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 313.6% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares by 362.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the third quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bull 3x Shares in the first quarter valued at $68,000.

The Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE Semiconductor index. The fund provides 3x daily exposure to a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXL was launched on Mar 11, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

